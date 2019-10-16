Companies

ACC net up 45% on higher realisation

Our Bureau | Updated on October 16, 2019 Published on October 16, 2019

Mumbai, October 15

ACC reported a 45 per cent increase in September quarter net profit at ₹303 crore against ₹209 crore logged in the same period last year due to higher realisation. Net sales during the quarter were up three per cent at ₹3,464 crore (₹3,364 crore).

EBITDA increased by 26 per cent to ₹443 crore. Sales volume was down two per cent at 6.44 million tonnes. Demand during the quarter was muted due to extended monsoon, said the company.

