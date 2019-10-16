ACC net up 45% on higher realisation

Flight plan: Jargon
Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its ...
Mumbai, October 15
ACC reported a 45 per cent increase in September quarter net profit at ₹303 crore against ₹209 crore logged in the same period last year due to higher realisation. Net sales during the quarter were up three per cent at ₹3,464 crore (₹3,364 crore).
EBITDA increased by 26 per cent to ₹443 crore. Sales volume was down two per cent at 6.44 million tonnes. Demand during the quarter was muted due to extended monsoon, said the company.
