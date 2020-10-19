ACC Q3 net profit surges 20 per cent to Rs 364 cr

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported a 20.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 363.85 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 302.56 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Its total revenue from operations was marginally up to Rs 3,537.31 crore during the quarter as against Rs 3,528.31 crore in the year-ago period.
ACC’s total expenses slipped 3.05 per cent to Rs 3,042.75 crore from Rs 3,138.67 crore.
ACC Managing Director & CEO Sridhar Balakrishnan said its “volumes and sales have bounced back to prior-year levels. Our efficiency and cost reduction plans have helped drive significant margin expansion during the quarter“.
Its cement volume was marginally up 0.77 per cent at 6.49 MT (million tonne) in the July-September quarter as against 6.44 MT a year ago.
The company’s revenue from cement was up 4.31 per cent at Rs 3,373.07 crore over Rs 3,233.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its revenue from ready mix concrete in the quarter fell 41.29 per cent to Rs 196.57 crore compared to Rs 334.85 crore.
On the outlook, the company said it expects strong resurgence of cement demand helped by the government’s push to key infrastructure sectors.
“The Government’s thrust on infrastructure development, increased spending through measures aimed at reviving the rural economy and a sharper focus on the affordable housing segment is expected to drive a strong resurgence of cement demand and bring growth opportunities for the cement sector going forward,” said Balakrishnan.
Shares of ACC Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 1,562.80 on BSE, up 0.09 per cent from its previous close.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...