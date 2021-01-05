ACC starts production at phase 2 of Sindri grinding unit

Cement major ACC has commenced production at the newly commissioned 1.4 million tonne per annum grinding unit at Sindri in Jharkhand from January 2.

The new facility will enhance the company’s production capacity from 3 mtpa to 4.4 mtpa at Sindri.

The foundation stone for phase-II of Sindri grinding unit was laid in December 2019 with an aim to tap the significant rise in demand in the eastern region and enhance market presence, said the company.

Covid pandemic protocols and guidelines, best practices pertaining to construction safety and quality were followed at every stage of the project, it added.

Neeraj Akhoury, CEO, LafargeHolcim India and Non-Executive Director, ACC, said strong ambition aimed at deliverance of high performance has enabled the company to commission the second phase of the Sindri grinding unit in a record period of nine months despite numerous challenges.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director, ACC, said the commitment and collaborative approach by the Sindri project team in these unprecedented times and commencing the cement production in a record time have set a new benchmark for ACC.