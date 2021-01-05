ACC starts production at phase 2 of Sindri grinding unit

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Cement major ACC has commenced production at the newly commissioned 1.4 million tonne per annum grinding unit at Sindri in Jharkhand from January 2.
The new facility will enhance the company’s production capacity from 3 mtpa to 4.4 mtpa at Sindri.
The foundation stone for phase-II of Sindri grinding unit was laid in December 2019 with an aim to tap the significant rise in demand in the eastern region and enhance market presence, said the company.
Covid pandemic protocols and guidelines, best practices pertaining to construction safety and quality were followed at every stage of the project, it added.
Neeraj Akhoury, CEO, LafargeHolcim India and Non-Executive Director, ACC, said strong ambition aimed at deliverance of high performance has enabled the company to commission the second phase of the Sindri grinding unit in a record period of nine months despite numerous challenges.
Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director, ACC, said the commitment and collaborative approach by the Sindri project team in these unprecedented times and commencing the cement production in a record time have set a new benchmark for ACC.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...