Andhra Pradesh Government officials allegedly received bribes to the tune of $200 million from Adani Green in connection with a power supply agreement with SECI in 2021, according to a criminal indictment in federal court in Brooklyn, USA.

The agreement was entered into by the YSR Congress Party Government of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy which was in power during 2019-24. It lost the mandate in the general elections held in May 2024.

According to the indictment, Gautam Adani personally met with the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Reddy, in August 2021 and discussed the matter of the power supply agreement and the `incentives” needed to make the State Government enter into a deal for purchase of 7000 MW of power.

Adani also allegedly promised to bribe the government officials for the purpose, as per the document.

“The bribe to Andhra Pradesh for this power supply agreement which was significantly larger than the Odisha power supply agreement... Later statements made by Adani Green executives to the executives indicated that the Andhra Pradesh bribe payment was approximately 200 million,’‘ the indictment document said.

This was also ‘consistent’ with internal records of Green Adani, it added.

Protest

In 2021, the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh did demand the Jagan Reddy government to disclose the nature of the deal.

In September 2021, the Communist Party of India (CPI) demanded the state government to disclose the details of a secret meeting between Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and Gautam Adani.