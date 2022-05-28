Adani Green Energy arm commissions India’s first wind-solar hybrid plant in Rajasthan

Adani Group on Saturday announced the commissioning of India’s first wind and solar hybrid power generation plant at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Limited (AHEJOL), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), commissioned a 390 megawatt (MW) wind-solar hybrid power plant in Jaisalmer.

The hybrid power plant integrated through solar and wind power generation harnesses the full potential of renewable energy by resolving the intermittency of the generation and provides a more reliable solution to meet the rising power demand, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Terming the wind-solar hybrid energy as an important aspect of the group’s business strategy to meet India’s growing need for green energy, Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd, said, “This project is a part of the first construction facility by international banks in Adani Green. It is commendable that the project was successfully executed amidst the uncertainties imposed by the global pandemic.”

Power Purchase Agreement

The new plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with a tariff at ₹2.69 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), well below the Average Power Procurement Cost (APPC) at the national level, delivering access to affordable, modern, and clean energy to all, the company said.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL now has an operational capacity of 5.8 GW. This places AGEL’s total renewable portfolio of 20.4 GW well on track to meet its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030. The Adani Group’s Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform will be instrumental in delivering industry-leading performance through this newly commissioned wind-solar hybrid power plant, the statement said.