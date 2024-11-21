The Adani group said in a statement that the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green were “baseless and denied”.

A spokesman for the group said that as stated by the US Department of Justice itself, the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

“All possible legal recourse will be sought. The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations. We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws,” the statement said.

US authorities have indicted billionaire Gautam Adani and others in a $265 million bribery case in India pertaining to solar energy contracts.