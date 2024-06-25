The Adani Group is planning capital expenditure of ₹1.3 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25, said Jugeshinder Singh, chief financial officer, Adani Group on Tuesday.

Singh also said that Adani Enterprises will list its airport business in the financial year 2028.Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd currently manages seven airports. These comments come a day after Adani chairman Gautam Adani said that the group was well-positioned” to continue the economic and social programmes that have taken the company on a “spectacular journey” in the last 10 years.

Of the total capex for 2024-25, 85 percent of it will be in the airport business and for Adani New Industries. “This year will largely be an asset completion year. The Navi Mumbai airport will be completed and will be handed over by this year or early next year,” Singh said adding that smaller aircrafts like Cessna has started landing at Navi Mumbai as part of the “testing process.

The capital expenditure for the year 2023-24 for Adani Group was ₹70,000 crore, which included completed assets of ₹57,000 crore. While addressing media persons at Adani Shantigram in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Singh also said that the Group subsidiary Adani Green will spend an estimated ₹34,000 crore to add 6-7 Gigawatt (GW) in the current financial year, including capacities at Khavda in Gujarat.

At the group level, Adani is also planning to raise $2-3 billion in equity during this financial year. The Group had already expressed its intent to invest $50 billion in 10 years in Adani New Industries which included a three million tonne hydrogen project.