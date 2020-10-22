Adani to take over Mangaluru airport on October 31

The Adani Group, which has won the concession to operate, manage and develop the Mangaluru, Ahmedabad and Lucknow airports, will be taking over the Mangaluru airport on October 31.

The group will take over the Lucknow airport on November 2 and Ahmedabad airport on November 7, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had signed three MoUs, with Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Ltd, Adani Lucknow International Airport Ltd, and Adani Mangaluru International Airport Ltd, on October 21, in connection with the provision of services such as customs, immigration, plant and animal quarantine, health, MET and security (collectively called Reserved Services). Simultaneously, AAI also signed three separate communication, navigation and surveillance-air traffic management (CNS-ATM) agreements with the concessionaires for the provision of CNS-ATM services at these three airports, the statement added.

The concession agreements for the operations, management and development of the three airports through public private partnerships (PPP) were signed on February 14 this year.