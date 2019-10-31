Adani Transmission bags two projects from REC Transmission in Gujarat

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) on Thursday said it has received Letters of Intent (LOI) from REC Transmission Projects Company Ltd (RECTPCL) to build, own, operate and maintain transmission projects in Gujarat for a period of 35 years.
The company has received LoIs for the Jam Khambaliya Transco project, comprising approximately 40 ckt km of a 400 kV D/C line, along with a 400 kV substation at Jam Khambaliya in Saurashtra, and the Lakadia Banaskantha Transco project, comprising approximately 360 ckt km of a 765 kV D/C line, along with 765 kV bays at Lakadia and Banaskantha substations in North Gujarat.
Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd said, "Both the projects present substantial shareholder value creation, as they are significantly value accretive within a relatively short gestation period. It is also a great opportunity to continue our commitment to transmit bulk green power within the country and cater to India's climate goals."
The project at Khambhalia is being constructed to establish a transmission system associated with the Wind and Solar Energy Zone in Jamnagar. The transmission line will be used to evacuate power generated by renewable energy generators in the Jam Khambaliya region to Lakadia Pooling station.
The project in North Gujarat will establish a transmission system associated with the Wind and Solar Energy Zone in Radhanesda and would evacuate power to Lakadia Pooling station.
Both the projects have been awarded to Adani Transmission through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, an official statement said here.
The company’s shares gained over 3 per cent on Thursday to trade at Rs 273.55 on the NSE.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism