Adani Transmission Q1 standalone net dips to ₹1.5-cr

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on Thursday posted standalone net profit of ₹1.5 crore for the June quarter, down from ₹31 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Company's standalone revenues from operations for the quarter reduced to ₹0.06 crore against ₹68 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

On consolidated basis, company posted net profit of ₹213 crore for the quarter under review, up 80 per cent from ₹169 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹2858 crore for the quarter, up from ₹553 crore last year.

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd said, "Adani Transmission has delivered strong operational and financial performance for first quarter of 2019-20. We maintained industry-leading availability of 99.93 per cent for our Transmission lines.

“Our Mumbai Distribution business, acquired last year, is performing well, with operational EBITDA up 21 per cent y-o-y," he added.