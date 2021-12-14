Aditya Birla Fashion signs licensing agreement to sell Reebok products

Marking its foray into the sports and activewear segment, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a long-term licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) to distribute and sell Reebok products through wholesale, e-commerce and Reebok branded retail stores in India and other ASEAN countries.

The sports and activewear segment is expected to grow to $13 billion by FY24 at an annual growth rate of 14 per cent, according to the company.

Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, ABFRL said, “We plan to accelerate Reebok’s business in India, combining its global appeal and salience amongst Indian youth. This transaction further strengthens the ABFRL portfolio and increases our ability to engage with consumers across various need spaces.”

ABFRL will partner with Reebok Design Group (RDG), the newly established global brand hub based in Boston, on all product design, development, innovation and creative direction to drive a unified brand voice and vision.

The proposed transaction is subject to the successful completion of due diligence, necessary statutory approvals and signing of definitive agreements. The transfer of ownership of the Reebok brand from Adidas to ABG is expected to close in Q1 of 2022.