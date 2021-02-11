Aditya Mittal takes over reins of ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal has elevated Aditya Mittal, currently President, CFO and CEO ArcelorMittal Europe as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The current Chairman and CEO Lakshmi N Mittal will become Executive Chairman and continue to lead the Board of Directors, said the company in a statement on Thursday.

Aditya is the son of Lakshmi Mittal who founded the company in 1976.

Lakshmi Mittal said having achieved some key strategic targets; this seems like the right moment to transition to Executive Chairman and the Board unanimously agree that Aditya Mittal is the natural and right choice to be the company’s Chief Executive.

"We have worked closely together since he joined the company in 1997, indeed in recent years we have effectively been managing the company together," he added.

As Chief Executive, Aditya Mittal will take on the day-to-day running of the company, he said.

Aditya said the world is transforming at a very rapid pace and this change brings challenges but also many opportunities for ArcelorMittal. The biggest challenge and the biggest opportunity will be to demonstrate that steel can decarbonise and is the perfect material for a circular economy.

Dividend policy

The company initiated its capital return to shareholders with a $500 million share buyback in the second half of last year following the announced agreement to sell AM US to Cleveland Cliffs.

This process continues with a further $650 million to be returned via a share buyback following the partial sell-down of the company’s equity stake in Cleveland Cliffs announced on February 9.

Further, the company has restarted base dividend to shareholders at $0.30/share, and return $570m of capital to shareholders through a further share buyback program in 2021.

It had reported a $1.21 billion net income in December quarter against loss of $1.88 billion logged in the same period last year.

It's sales were down at $14.84 billion ($15.15 billion).

As part of future strategy, Lakshmi Mittal said the process will be supported by changes made in the portfolio by increasing the quality of earnings potential and the investments being made in high-growth markets such as those in India, Mexico, Brazil and Liberia.