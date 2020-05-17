AEPC set to export non-medical and non-surgical masks worth $1 billion

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Saturday said that it will export non-medical and non-surgical masks worth $1 billion in the next three months as the Centre lifted restrictions on shipments of these products, as per media reports.
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has amended the export policy to allow the export of non-medical and non-surgical masks of all kinds including cotton, silk, wool, and knitted ones.
AEPC said the decision will further encourage the production of masks in the country. “There is a huge opportunity for Indian Apparel manufacturers for export of such masks," AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said.
Sakthival added that there is a huge demand for the export of these products and the council has already identified the international markets for these non-medical and non-surgical masks.
"The Council assures the government that it will ensure exports of these items to the tune of USD of USD 1 billion within the next three months," Sakthivel further said.
Earlier in April, exporters of readymade garments from India had sought a two-year extension of the interest equalization scheme that had expired in March and enhancement of the rate of subsidy on the interest rate to 5 per cent from the existing 3 per cent.
In a letter written by Sakthivel to Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, he had mentioned, “Given the extremely volatile and uncertain cash flow situation of the apparel exporters, we request you to kindly announce continuity of the interest subvention (equalization) scheme which expired on March 31 2020.”
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
Discoms are preferring cheaper electricity available on the exchange to long-term purchase agreements with ...
Short-term oscillators indicate weakness; investors should exercise caution
Over three and five years, the fund has delivered 80 bps higher returns than the category average
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...