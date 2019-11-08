Companies

Afcons Infra, ITD Cementation bag Bangalore Metro orders

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

AFCONS Infrastructure, Mumbai - a Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm - has bagged Rs 1,526.33 crore order from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) package 1 - for the underground works from the south ramp, i.e after Swagath Road Elecated Station to Vellara underground station in Bengaluru.

BMRCL has issued the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for package 1 on November 6, said a BMRCL release.

The work would take place for a distance of 3.655 kms at a total cost of Rs 1,526.33 crore and involves construction of three stations - Dairy Circle, Mico Industries and Langford Town and tunnelling using Tunnel Boring Machines (TMB) for a length of 2.68 kms.

Similary, for package 4, BMRCL has given the order to M/s ITD Cementation India Ltd, Kolkata for underground works, from the south of Tannery road underground station to Nagawara station, for a length of 4.591 kms at a cost of Rs 1,771.25 crore. The work involves the construction of four stations ie Tannery road, Venkateshpura, Arabic College and Nagawara and tunnelling using TMB for a length of 3.12 kms.

The work is expected to start in about two months time.

