New Delhi

After a lull in the first 15 days of the new year, sales are back to normal and there is a high demand for each model now, with some even on waiting list of 18-24 months, said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday.

“In January, first 15 days were a bit slow because most of our customers travel abroad and they were into different engagements, but the next 15 days we have seen an uptick. Like the new GLS that we introduced, we have already sold out for next five months now. That clearly shows demand is still there as such and the momentum should continue as for 2024 is concerned,” Santosh Iyer Mercedes-Benz India told businessline on the sidelines of new launches here.

Order book

He said the company has an order book of 2,500-3,000 cars right now, depending on the trims and models.

“The highest waiting period is for G 63 (AMG GT 63) 18-24 months then comes S-Class Maybach which is close to one-year, GLS which is gone up to four-five months and GLE has two months of waiting. We also have C-Class and E-Class which are readily available as such and can cater to monthly requirements,” Iyer said.

The company launched the facelifted GLA and AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé. It also unveiled the futuristic ‘Concept EQG’ in its commitment to electrify the entire product line up including the iconic “G”. The Concept EQG will also be showcased at the Bharat Mobility to be held between February 1 and 3 in New Delhi.

Introductory pricing

The GLA has an introductory pricing of ₹50.50 lakh (GLA 200), R ₹54.75 lakh (GLA 220d 4MATIC) and ₹56.90 lakh (GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line). The GLA celebrates 10 years in India with 14,000+ vehicles on Indian roads, the company said.

The petrol version (GLA 200) is powered by 1332cc, four-cylinder engine, giving an output of 120 kW at 5500 rpm. Powered by four-cylinder 1950cc, the GLA 220d 4MATIC has a powerful diesel refined engine, churning 140kW of power and 400 nm of torque, it said.

The AMG GLE 53 is priced starting ₹1.85 crore (AMG GLE 53 4MATIC) and can be customised with 7,000+ combinations with price going up to ₹2.2 crore. It has an AMG inspired inline six-cylinder engine with twin turbocharging and an additional electric compressor, propelling it from 0-100 in 5 seconds, it added.