Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India will implement a 2 per cent price hike on its select vehicle models from January 1, 2024.

The company has attributed the increase in input costs, and commodity and logistics costs to inflationary pressures as the reasons for the price hikes.

Price increases will be in the range of ₹2.6 lakh for a GLS SUV to ₹3.4 lakh for the top-end imported Mercedes-Maybach S 680.

“High-cost pressures driven primarily by rising input costs, commodity pricing, and increased logistics costs, combined with inflationary pressures, have been exerting cost pressure on our overall operations. As we rein in higher efficiencies to offset these rising costs, a slight price adjustment for select models is necessitated to sustain our profitable business operations and retain the price positioning. While we continue to absorb the majority of this increase, a small portion must be passed on to the market to offset these cost increases. Our tailored financing solutions from MBFS will however ensure an optimum cost of ownership for customers, having a minimal impact,” said ”Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, of Mercedes-Benz India.

