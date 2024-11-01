After witnessing its coal production contracted for consecutive two months, state-run miner Coal India on Friday said its production rose 2.3 per cent year-on-year to 62.5 million tonnes (MT) in October. The company, however, witnessed a marginal 0.5 per cent y-o-y drop in coal offtake to 61.4 MT in the last month.

Among the subsidiaries of Coal India, Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL), South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) and Western Coalfields (WCL) registered y-o-y decline in productions for the month of October, according to a stock exchange filing by CIL.

Eastern Coalfields (ECL), Central Coalfields (CCL), Northern Coalfields (NCL) and Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) witnessed increase in their productions during the period.

In the seven months of the current financial year, CIL’s output was at 403.8 MT, which was up 2.5 per cent y-o-y over the same period last year. Offtake during this period grew 1.5 per cent y-o-y at 428.5 MT.

Coal India’s production target for FY25 is 838 MT. The world’s largest coal producer is expected to ramp up its production in the third and fourth quarters to reach close to the production target.

The miner’s production fell 11.9 per cent y-o-y to 46.1 MT in August mainly due to heavy rainfall. Production also declined marginally by 1 per cent y-o-y to 50.9 MT in September this year.