Incubation and investment platform, Atal Incubation Centre (AIC)-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum, supported by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Ministry of MSME, and Ministry of Electronics and IT, has announced its plans to incubate 40 new, passionate, and innovative start-ups from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

These are start-ups that are willing to address the ground-level societal issues in rural India. The incubator is also eyeing to facilitate over ₹50 million to start-ups over the next three years across automotive, EV, agritech, IT/IoT/AI, clean energy, health tech, social innovation, and other emerging areas.

Sudhir Mehta, Founder, AIC-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum and Chairman of Pinnacle Industries and EKA, said, “We firmly believe that the youth from tier-2 and tier-3 cities possess huge potential, talent, and futuristic vision. They deeply understand the ground-level societal problems of “Bharat” and have the ability to come up with innovative-scalable business ideas and solutions that contribute largely to the idea of nation-building”.

He added, “We’ve already been incubating 60+ start-ups and we look forward to onboarding 40 new potential start-ups, whom we will be supporting under various Government-supported schemes, such as Atal Incubation Mission – AIC, MeitY, TIDE 2.0, MSME Innovative, SISFS, etc., to establish a solution-driven economy together. We’re looking forward to inviting the next-generation wealth creators and entrepreneurs to strengthen India’s start-up ecosystem.”

AIC-Pinnacle

Being India’s leading Government-backed start-up incubator, AIC-Pinnacle grooms, guides, mentors, connects, and supports young, potential, and innovative start-ups. AIC-Pinnacle is a leading start-up accelerator with a highly experienced advisory board, including 100+ veteran mentors, IP support, legal assistance, investor and market connect.

It also deals with focused learning and development programs, manufacturing, and rapid prototype assistance, advanced product testing lab facilities, co-working space, start-up community access, hiring assistance, etc. to nurture and prepare start-ups in a focused and practical manner with a real market environment and support.

At present, AIC-Pinnacle incubated Attron Automotive, Nettoyer Automotives, Krishigati, Agrosonic Solutions, Ziffytech Digital Healthcare, Diabetico, Rut3, Arcatron Mobility, Adivid, Eldew Digital, Fountlab Solutions, U4U Sociotech, etc., which bring innovative technology-driven solutions to address key societal issues, such as automotive, EV, agritech, IT/IoT/AI, clean energy, health-tech, social innovation, etc.