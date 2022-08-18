AIC-Pinnacle to receive ₹45 million under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme

India’s leading incubation and investment platform, Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) ) — Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum, has been selected under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) announced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Under this scheme, AIC-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum will be receiving a grant of ₹45 million.

Sudhir Mehta, Founder, AIC-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum, and Chairman of Pinnacle Industries and EKA said in a statement, “The SISFS grant will work as a catalyst for us to achieve our goal of creating a vibrant and high-impact entrepreneurial ecosystem focused on innovation, incubation, and investment in key sectors. Through this assistance, we are aiming to incubate and provide financial assistance to 19 early-stage startups over the next three years. We will be helping the early-stage startups with prototype development, product trials, outreach activities, legal compliance, IP support, market-entry, commercialisation, scaling up, etc.”

Mehta added, “ So far, we have facilitated over ₹80 million to 56 startups across sectors like automotive, electric mobility, agritech, IT/IoT/AI, clean energy, health-tech, social innovation, and other emerging areas, and transformed their ideas and vision into scalable products, services, and models. With the SISFS grant, we look forward to supporting the startups from tier-2 and tier-3 cities”

AIC-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum is a part of Pinnacle Industries Limited, a diversified group of companies in auto components, electric vehicles, retail store solutions, and financial and engineering services.