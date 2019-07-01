Airbus engineers devise ‘napEazy’ travel pillow

Airbus India has assisted an internal team of engineers to spin off into an independent company that has designed and developed a unique comfort kit especially for long-haul economy-class passengers.

The company, UUO Innovation, was accelerated at Airbus Bizlab India, which will continue to support the market launch of the comfort kit called napEazy.

The napEazy travel pillow is a multi-use comfort kit that flyers can use to sleep during long-haul air travel. It can be used while travelling in car, coach or train also. The patented design was developed as an internal project by Airbus employees Pradipta Kishore Sahoo and Soham Narayan Patel at the Airbus India facilities in Bengaluru.

Soham Narayan Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of UUO Innovation Pvt Ltd., said, “napEazy is ergonomic and offers a unique resting and sleeping experience. The opportunity and guidance provided by Airbus to develop this product is invaluable.”

Suraj Chettri, Head of Human Resources, Airbus India and South Asia said, “India has some of the most brilliant engineers on the planet and we are proud that we could support two of our employees to become full time entrepreneurs with a thoughtful product.”

The napEazy comfort kit is expected to be launched in the market by August 2019. Initially it will be launched globally on crowd funding platform KickStarter and IndieGoGo for pre-order and then across other e-commerce platforms.