Airtel upgrades its mobile network in Kerala

Bharti Airtel has upgraded its mobile network in Kerala to deliver the best experience for its customers.
The company has deployed an additional 5 Mhz spectrum in the 1800 Mhz band and 10 MHz in 2300 band along with advanced network software tools across its network in the State to significantly bolster high-speed data capacity. The deployment will strengthen an already superior network for Airtel customers across the state.
It will enable improved network availability and data speeds along with better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas. The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase its footprint in villages as more people access high-speed data services.
Airtel had acquired 1800, 2300 and 900 Mhz spectrum for Kerala during the recent auctions by the Government. With its diverse spectrum holdings across 1800 FDD, 2100 FDD, 2300 TDD, 900 FDD, the company is well positioned to serve the growing demand for high-speed data services. Its network is also ready for 5G.
Marut Dilwari, COO – Kerala, Bharti Airtel, said, “The additional network deployment and new technology upgrades will massively enhance our network capacity to serve the growing data requirement of customers.”
Following the pandemic, the adoption of the work-from-home, online classes, and video streaming have witnessed a massive surge. Airtel has also deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step-up high-speed network capacity and coverage. Airtel’s network covers 96.34 per cent population of the State.
