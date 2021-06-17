Alcohol-free, non-toxic hand sanitiser to enter market soon

Alcohol-free, aqueous, non-inflammable and non-toxic hand sanitiser developed from silver nanoparticles will be available in the market soon.

WeInnovate Biosolutions, Pune based start-up set up by scientists has developed the hand sanitiser that prolongs antimicrobial activity thus obviating the need for repeated applications.

“We have completed clinical trials and submitted the data to the central license authority and we expect the product in the market soon. We are a group of scientists working on the use of Silver Nanoparticles in medical applications,” said Milind Choudhary, founder and CEO of WeInnovate Biosolutions speaking to BusinessLine. He added that a study to evaluate the efficacy of hand sanitiser on different types of viruses is underway.

“We are confident of the study outcomes and waiting to get the licence for our hand sanitiser formulation from CDSCO, India. We are sure that such innovation will push India towards its 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission and make India a self-sustained nation to face such pandemics in future”, said Anupama Engineer, Cofounder and COO WeInnovate Biosolutions said in a press release.

The release added that silver nanoparticles give a slow and sustained release of silver ions to kill micro-organisms that come in contact. Besides, it can be stored in ambient conditions.

WeInnovate Biosolutions was supported by CAWACH 2020 grant of the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and incubated at Entrepreneurship Development Centre (Venture Centre), Pune.

Silver nanoparticles have been found to be an effective antiviral that acts against many deadly viruses like HIV, Hepatitis B, Herpes simplex virus, Influenza virus, and so on. Recent reports have suggested the role of Glutathione capped-Ag2S NCs (Silver nanoclusters) in inhibiting the proliferation of coronavirus by preventing the synthesis of viral negative-strand RNA and viral budding. The colloidal silver on which the technology of the sanitisers of WeInnovate Biosolutions is based can help arrest Covid -19 spread by blocking the RNA replication and infectivity by blocking the surface glycoproteins, the statement added.