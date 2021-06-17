Adani Enterprises plans 5-MTPA cement plant in Maharashtra

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
In order to realise its cement business plans, Adani Group is setting up a 5-MTPA cement plant in Maharashtra with an initial investment of upto ₹1,000 crore, sources in the know of the development said.
Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Cement Industries Limited has identified about 100-acres of land near Shahbaj village, in Alibag taluka of Raigad district near the coastal region of Maharashtra.
“About 25 acres of land has been acquired so far for the cement project, which will have an initial capacity of 5 Million tonnes per annum with an approximate investment of ₹900-1,000 crore,” the source told BusinessLine.
Also read: Most Adani Group shares extend losses amidst shaken investor confidence
Sources further informed that Adani will also have a captive jetty in the district to source fly ash and clinker besides other dry bulk cargo of raw materials required for the plant. The jetty will have a berth-head besides a conveyor line and mooring facility which will be connected to the plant site with an approach road, sources informed.
An emailed query sent to the Adani Group on the development remained unanswered.
Notably, AEL had announced the incorporation of ACIL on June 11 at ROC, Ahmedabad with authorised share capital of ₹10 lakh and paid up share capital of ₹5 lakh to carry out the business as manufacturers, producers, processors of all types of cements.
Also read: With Adani saying FPI ACs not frozen, ball in SEBI, NSDL court
Notably, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani had earlier announced the group’s plans to foray into cement business. While announcing his ₹55,000-crore worth of investment plans during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar in January 2019, Adani had indicated to set up “a one million ton of Copper Smelting and Refining project, a Cement and Clinker manufacturing unit in Lakhpat.”
The proposed 10-million tonnes per annum Lakhpat cement plant has been on hold for some time. Adani Enterprises shares traded at ₹1,422 during early trades on BSE on Thursday, down by nearly 2 per cent over previous close.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...