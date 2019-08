Allcargo Logistics Ltd reported a 19 per cent jump in net profit to ₹64 crore during the April-June quarter, from ₹54 crore in the year ago period. The company said its revenue rose 12 per cent to ₹1,815 crore (₹1,626 crore). Total volumes rose 6 per cent to 1,84,342 TEUs (1,74,043 TEUs), the company said in a statement.