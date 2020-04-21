A&M Development group to develop and construct mega projects in India

Europe-based infrastructure development company A&M Development Group has announced that it will be establishing its office in India as Oberoi-A&M Infra-Consortium Pvt Ltd (under incorporation). With this announcement, A & M and Polaris Energy Resources Inc. (USA), will develop & construct mega projects in India via the EPC (export packing credit) + Finance model, as per the company’s official release.

Oberoi-A&M Infra-Consortium Pvt Ltd will be looking towards infrastructural activities and contracts in the SAARC region for the Development / Construction & Finance via EPC + Finance business model in the priority infrastructural and development projects within India. The project in India will focus on constructing roads, bridges, metro networks, international and domestic airports, hydroelectric & irrigation dams, smart cities, and lowcost Housing.

Ar. Khaled Mohamed Sadek, CEO, A&M International Development & Investment SRL - Romania & Italy, stated in the official release: “We hereby affirm our readiness and willingness along with Polaris to mutually undertake (via EPC+F) Engineering, procurement construction projects up to an initial value of US$ 20 billion.”

A&M’s has a global presence with a majority footprint in the African continent in the fields of development and infrastructural projects.

Oberoi-A&M Infra-Consortium Pvt Ltd (under incorporation), in its letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also pledged a donation of 10 per cent of Oberoi-A&M Infra-Consortium Pvt Ltd (under incorporation), profits, towards the PM Relief Fund for the next ten years. The decision has been taken in order to participate in the aftermath of the Covid-19 epidemic in India.

Inderjot Singh Oberoi, Director Oberoi-A&M Infra-Consortium India said in the official statement: “We affirm to support our projects through professionalism and financial capability from overseas funds through our partners A&M International Development & Polaris Energy Resources Inc.

“Considering the economic and political stability in India, we have decided to establish our SAARC Head Office in New Delhi. The office will be focused on executing in Infrastructure Development Projects, which are of priority to the Government of India” Sadek further added.