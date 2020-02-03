Amara Raja Batteries Q3 net up over 25% at ₹164 cr, revenue up at ₹1,748 cr

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
Amara Raja Batteries Limited has posted a profit of ₹164.41 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, against ₹130.89 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The battery major reported a revenue of ₹1,747.81 crore in Q3 FY20, against ₹1,694.66 crore for the corresponding quarter, registering a growth of 3 per cent.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY20 was at ₹9.63.
The original equipment (OE) and telecom sectors continue to experience demand slowdown. However, the replacement demand for Amaron, Power Zone and Quanta batteries across market segments helped the company achieve healthy volume growth. Exports to countries in the Indian Ocean Rim geography continue to gain traction.
S Vijayanand, CEO, Amara Raja Batteries, said, “Our focus on operational excellence and cost efficiency is helping us stay competitive under difficult economic conditions. The planned investments in capacity enhancement and technology upgradation are progressing as per schedule.”
Jayadev Galla, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Amara Raja Batteries, said, “The automotive sector is facing challenges of demand uncertainty due to social, regulatory and
technological changes. The coming months will provide clarity on the medium and long-term growth trajectory of this sector. We are closely tracking the emerging opportunities and will continue to Leverage our strengths to tap into these opportunities at the right time.”
Amara Raja Batteries Limited is a leading manufacturer of lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian storage battery industry. It is the preferred supplier to major telecom service providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the UPS sector (OEM & replacement), Indian Railways and to the power, oil & gas, among other industry segments.
The company supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors. The company’s industrial and automotive batteries are exported to countries in the Indian Ocean Rim.
Amara Raja shares were trading at ₹769.50, up 3.5 per cent during the day at BSE.
