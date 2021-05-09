Amara Raja Batteries resumes operations

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has resumed operations at its plants at Nunegundlapalli and Karkambadi in Chittoor District from May 8, after Andhra Pradesh High Court granted an interim suspension of the orders passed by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).
Continuing with its focus on the best-in-class systems and processes for environmental, safety and health practices, the Company will continue to engage closely with APPCB to resolve any potential issues, the company informed.
The company said it is confident of meeting all its supply commitments and assures all its stakeholders that the temporary disruption caused during the last few days will not have any material impact on its operations or order book.
“We have taken proactive measures to ensure that all our obligations to supply products and services to our customers are met in a timely manner without causing any inconvenience, whatsoever. We are assessing the impact of the short term disruption, and gearing up to sufficiently cater to the demands of all our customers and business partners,” a Company spokesperson said.
The company reiterates its commitment for excellence in complying with all the regulatory requirements. As a responsible corporate citizen, ARBL has always placed highest priority on the environment and to the health and safety of its workforce, the company said.
It supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors. It’s Industrial and Automotive Batteries are exported to countries in the Indian Ocean Rim.
