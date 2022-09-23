Amazon expands 4-hour delivery offering to 50 cities

Amazon has expanded the four-hour delivery offering for Prime members to more than 50 major cities and towns across the country from 14 cities.

Amazon will deliver items across categories such as wireless, consumer electronics, books, toys, media, kitchen, luxury, sports, video games, personal care equipment, among others. Amazon first introduced the same-day delivery programme in 2017.

To ensure swift delivery, specialised buildings that fulfill these orders are strategically located to cover different parts of the city. These specialised buildings are optimised for faster click-to-delivery speeds and are located closer to customers.

These new facilities are located at the heart of the cities they serve, which decreases the overall distance the package has to travel to reach the customer’s location, the company said.

“We’re always innovating to bring our customers new levels of convenience and delivery options that work best for them. We are especially excited to introduce this in cities and towns beyond metros, which are underserved in terms of speed of delivery. Same-day delivery also provides great job opportunities for associates, especially since the site locations are within the city,” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain & Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.

Amazon said it delivers to all serviceable pin codes in India, with more than 97 per cent pin codes now being able to receive their deliveries within two days of placing an order.