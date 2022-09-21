Amazon setting up its first solar project in India

Amazon on Wednesday announced the setting up of its first solar farm in India. The e-commerce major will be setting up three solar power projects with a capacity of 420 megawatt (MW) in Rajasthan.

“In the Asia-Pacific region, Amazon is announcing the company’s first three large-scale projects in India. All three are solar projects in Rajasthan, representing 420 MW of clean energy capacity. Amazon is scaling fast in India, and these first investments play a critical role in reducing our carbon emissions in the country,” Amazon said in a statement.

Tie-up with Amp Energy

As part of Amazon’s India plans, Amp Energy India, renewable energy (RE) producer, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell RE to Amazon from a 100 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan.

Located in Bhadia, Rajasthan, the plant will be fully operational by the end of 2023. Amp is also developing a 1 gigawatt (GW) of utility scale projects. This solar plant will help mitigate 1,13,645 tonnes of harmful CO2 emissions.

Besides Amp Energy, Amazon has also signed a pact with ReNew Power for a 210 MW project, and another with Brookfield Renewable for a 110 MW project.

Combined, these solar farms have the capacity to generate 1,076,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of RE per year, enough to power over 360,000 average-sized households in New Delhi annually, the US-headquartered company said.

Additionally, Amazon has announced 23 new solar rooftop projects on its fulfillment centres across 14 cities in India, which have the capacity to generate an additional 4.09 MW of renewable energy. This brings the total number of solar rooftop projects in India to 41 with 19.7 MW of renewable energy capacity.