Amazon’s consumer chief Dave Clark to resign after 23 years

Dave Clark of Amazon.com Inc is stepping down as chief executive of the online retailer's consumer business to pursue other opportunities.

In a statement on Twitter, Clark said, “I leave knowing that the leaders in the Consumer business are world-class and will take the next phase of Amazon to remarkable levels of success.” He also mentioned having “a solid multi-year plan to fight the inflationary challenges in 2022.”

I've had an incredible time at Amazon but it's time for me to build again. It's what drives me. To all I've had the honor of working with: thank you for making it so much fun to come to work every day for 23 years to invent cool, amazing things for customers.



Email to team below pic.twitter.com/c8Ao46VvaJ — Dave Clark (@davehclark) June 3, 2022

He wrote, "It has been my privilege to work with some of the best people anywhere in the world over the past 23 years." "As much as I have loved the ride, it is time for me to say goodbye to start a new journey," Clark added.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said he expects to name a replacement in the next few weeks. Clark's last day at the office will be July 1, after 23 years with the company.

According to a Reuters report, Clark joined Amazon in May 1999. He advanced roles from an operations manager in Kentucky to running all of Amazon’s retail, logistics and other consumer-facing businesses as of last year. In the process, he built an in-house delivery operation.

Clark's departure is the second high-profile exit this week after Meta Platforms Inc's operations chief, Sheryl Sandberg, announced that she was leaving the company after 14 years.