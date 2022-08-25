Ambee launches a new API to alert users of severe weather events

Ambee, a climate intelligence company, launched a new application programme interface (API) to alert users of severe weather events such as hurricanes, storms, and heat waves. The API can help users to take precautions, build necessary solutions, and, most of all, prepare for the future.

“Several environmental factors interact to increase the frequency and risk of extreme weather events and poor air quality. Businesses and organisations need to take steps to help protect communities from the harmful impacts of climate change. We use the power of data science and machine learning to better support scientists in understanding these environmental disasters,” Chandrashekar D, Vice President of Engineering, Ambee said in a release.

The weather alerts are available in the form of APIs and provide alerts of extreme weather events on a real-time basis, at a frequency of once every hour. It is designed to notify users about the likelihood of the occurrence of the following extreme weather events: blizzard: heavy snow, ice, and cold temperatures; dust storm: strong currents and arid conditions; flood: heavy rainfall; hail storm: cold or warm temperatures, rain, ice storm, freezing rain.

Tracking climatic changes

According to the release, as the intensity and frequency of severe weather disasters increase, there is a need to track Earth’s climatic changes more closely. Extreme weather conditions, including hurricanes, heatwaves, wildfires, floods, and others, cause considerable losses to societies and individuals worldwide. Due to unusual weather events, approximately 70 per cent of businesses worldwide experience operational and financial disruption.

Ambee is an environmental and climate intelligence company that builds hyperlocal datasets for air quality, pollen, weather, active fires, and other climate parameters.