Publicis Groupe South Asia has named Amitesh Rao as Chief Executive Officer of Leo Burnett South Asia. Rao’s remit will include all operations of Leo Burnett India, including Leo Burnett Orchard, across Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai, and rest of South Asia. In addition, he will provide oversight on Publicis Health and Publicis Business.

He will report to Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia, and work closely with Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe India, and Chairman, Leo Burnett South Asia, the statement added.

Rao joins from McCann India, where he was Executive Director, heading north and west operations. Prior to this, he held top positions at TBWA, Rediffusion, and JWT, and, in his advertising stints, worked with brands such as PepsiCo, Airtel, Nestlé, Reckitt, Coke, Mastercard and Nissan. He has marketing and sales experience in the telco and data space with MTS and RPG.

Acharya said, “We are in an age of constant invention and re-invention, and in Amitesh we found the perfect leader who brings both a thorough appreciation of the power of creativity in building strong brands and an intimate understanding and fluency in diverse languages of technology, gaming, data, and platforms.”

An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Rao has more than 25 years of leadership experience across advertising, marketing and technology entrepreneurship in gaming and simulation, the statement added.

“I look forward to leading Leo Burnett South Asia in an era where the confluence of technology and creativity is redefining the playing field. With its outstanding creativity and top accolades, a remarkable roster of blue-chip clients and amazing talent pool, the agency offers an incredible canvas. I hope to bring new perspective on client businesses, strengthen seamless solutions and look forward to accelerating growth for Leo Burnett and its clients,” said Rao.