Digital advertising in July-September quarter witnessed 30 per cent growth in terms of ad impressions compared to the same period last year, as per the latest estimates released by TAM Media. E-commerce was the leading category in terms of share of ad impressions during this quarter.

Compared to January-March quarter, ad impressions on digital advertising grew by 43 per cent in the September quarter. However, sequentially compared to June quarter, digital advertising in the September quarter witnessed a decline of 11 per cent.

Leading sector

Services emerged as the leading sector with 51 per cent share of ad impressions during the September quarter followed by computers occupying a 11 per cent share. ”The top 10 sectors together added 86 per cent share of ad impressions in July-September 2023,” the report noted.

“Desktop display was the leading digital platform with 46 per cent share of impressions during September quarter followed by in-app display with a 16 per cent share. Programmatic was the most popular method for promoting ads on digital platforms, accounting for 86 per cent of total ad impressions, followed by ad network method with 11 per cent share in July-September 2023 period,” the TAM Media report noted.

In terms of categories, e-commerce (including media, entertainment and social media) garnered 13 per cent share of ad impressions in the September quarter over the June quarter, emerging as the leading category. “Together, the top ten categories added 55 per cent share of ad impressions in the September quarter,” the report noted.

At the same time the top ten advertisers contributed 18 per cent share of ad impressions. Amazon Online India, Apple India, Samsung India, Snapchat Inc and Kia Motors Corporation emerged as the top five digital advertisers in terms of ad impressions in the September quarter. “During the September quarter, Twitter.com was the leading publisher with 44 per cent share of ad impressions, whereas Youtube.com secured the second position with 12 per cent share of ad impressions,” the TAM Media report noted.