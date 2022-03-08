AMNS announces scholarship for women

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India has partnered with technology services firm Protean eGov Technologies (Protean) and Protean’s education scholarship arm Vidyasaarathi to offer ‘Beti Padhao’ (educate daughters) scholarships.

AMNS India will offer financial support to young women from economically-weaker sections of society. Students can apply for funds to support their educational aspirations.

The grants will be available to students enrolled for the Indian Administrative Services, technical, medical, and professional programmes, undergraduate education, and national as well as state sports.

Students who have scored a minimum of 60 per cent in Class X and XII with an annual family income of ₹5 lakh or less will be eligible for the scholarships.

Dilip Oommen, CEO, AMNS India, said the scholarships aim to have a meaningful impact in helping students fulfil their personal and professional ambitions, while contributing to inclusive growth.

The company hopes to reach 25 per cent women representation in its workforce in the next five years, he added.

Vidyasaarathi will manage the scholarship process including validation of the applications, award of scholarships and disbursement of funds.