Ampa Group, a real estate player in Chennai, and Indian Hotels Company Ltd, a leading hospitality firm, have announced the launch of the first Taj-branded residences project, Taj Sky View Hotels and Residences, which is set to be the city’s tallest hotel tower and tallest apartment with 23 floors.

Taj Sky View Hotels and Residences, an ₹850 crore project (without the land) that is coming up on a 3.5-acre site on Nelson Manickam Road in the central part of Chennai, will comprise a luxury hotel with 253 keys, 123 Taj-branded residences, and 36 branded boutique offices.

“The construction work is in advanced stages, and we have already invested about ₹200 crore. The project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027,” said Ampa Palaniappan, Chairman & Managing Director, Ampa Group.

It will be a 4-level podium structure comprising two residential towers and one hotel tower. The residential units range from 2,500 to 5,900 sq ft, priced between ₹6.4 crore and ₹19 crore. Residents will enjoy amenities such as uninterrupted green power, chiller-based air conditioning, and a range of hotel-style services, including in-home dining and maintenance.

Additionally, the homeowners will have access to the adjoining Taj hotel’s five restaurants, a bar, house of ming, and recreational facilities like an Olympic-size pool, fitness centre, wellness circle spa, salon, theatre, etc.

“This development opens a new opportunity for us, which we resisted for quite some time till we got the right partners. With Ampa Group, we are embarking on a journey to bring the first-of-its-kind hotel and branded residences project. There is not any such project with this kind of quality in India,” said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL.

With residential developments evolving and people looking for experiences, IHCL would seek to capitalise on the trend and meet this demand through branded residences that have hotels to offer hotel-linked services to the residences under the Taj services brand. “We see this as a great opportunity for us to start with in all metros where HNIs (high-net-worth individuals) will be interested in these kinds of services. We would like to do more of these hotels and branded residences in at least the top 7-8 cities,” said Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President, Real Estate & Development, IHCL.