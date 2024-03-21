Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) will continue to accelerate its expansion in the luxury homestay segment, the hotel chain said on Thursday after the launch of its 100th property in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand.

IHCL entered the homestay segment with the launch of amã Stays & Trails in 2019. The brand is now present in 15 States and IHCL aims to grow further by deepening its presence in high-growth markets and attracting new customers including corporates.

“Our luxury homestay brand amã Stays & Trails has been on an accelerated pace of growth with 60 signings and 40 bungalow openings till date this year, taking the portfolio to 150+ bungalows across unique and off-beat destinations in India,” said Deepika Rao, Executive Vice-President - New Business and Hotel Openings, IHCL.

Between April-December FY24, amã Stays & Trails clocked revenue of ₹25 crore which was 31 per cent higher compared to same period last year.