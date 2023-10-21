Ananth Technologies Private Limited, a Hyderabad based aerospace solutions company, has announced that it supplied several mission critical systems for Gaganyaan Test Vehicle-D1.

This includes Stage Processing System for processing of the serial commands from onboard computer to the respective stages; Command Execution Module to execute the commands generated by onboard computer; and Data Acquisition Unit for monitoring temperature and data from other sensors.

The Gaganyaan TV-D1, which was lifted off successfully on Saturday morning after initial glitches delaying its launch from ISRO’s Sriharikota facility, is aimed at testing the crew module, the crew escape system, the recovery system, and other critical systems to ensure they functioned as intended. It also helped in testing the recovery and retrieval operations which are essential for bringing astronauts safely back to the earth.

Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman and Managing Director of ATL, said the company also supplied Transducer Excitation Module for generating excitation voltages to transducers; Mini Power Modules for powering various modules; and Advanced Inertial Navigation system control electronics to monitor and control the vehicle trajectory.

“We are excited to participate in the Gaganyaan programme. This collaboration marks a major achievement for us, as we bring our technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities to assist India’s space exploration initiatives,” he said.

ATL has two facilities – in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru. While the Kerala facility works on fabrication, assembly, testing, and supply of advanced electronic packages, computer systems, and various sub-systems for launch vehicles, the Bengaluru is focused on satellite manufacturing.

