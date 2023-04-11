Venture capital firm, Anthill Ventures, has successfully concluded the first phase of its GIA (Global Innovation Alliance) Programme for five Singaporean start-ups.

The programme was focused on urban technology, which includes mobility, energy, proptech, waste, water and sanitation, and smart city applications.

The five start-ups selected for the programme are Ailytics, Bizsu, Hydroleap, sepPure, and SwiftIOT.

The programme is aimed at helping the startups to acclimatise themselves to the Indian Urbantech ecosystem, build market access connects and engage with funding opportunities.

Anthill Ventures joined hands with Enterprise Singapore, a Singapore government agency that promotes start-up ecosystem in the island nation, to roll out the programme.

During the four-week experiential programme, the start-ups attended knowledge sessions from key stakeholders across the Indian urbantech ecosystem.

“The GIA programme is a crucial step towards creating a strong network of global entrepreneurs and supporting the growth of the Indian start-up ecosystem,” Prasad Vanga, CEO of Anthill Ventures, said.

