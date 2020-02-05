Companies

Anthill Ventures picks 7 start-ups for Urban-i

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 05, 2020 Published on February 05, 2020

The seven consumer brand start-ups were selected from a total of 80 applicants

Anthill Ventures, which helps start-ups in scaling up, has selected seven start-ups for the Urban-i programme. The programme, targeted at providing market access to start-ups, will help the seven consumer brand start-ups scale up their operations.

The seven start-ups — Herringbone & Sui, Smitch, Living Food Co., RE/MIND, Pulp, Tasty Tales, and Soul Fuel — were selected from a total of 80 applicants that wanted to join the programme.

The six-month intensive market access programme aims at speed-scaling seven start-ups by providing them with targeted mentorship on business model refinement and go-to-market strategies. These start-ups will get access to over 30 subjectmatter experts, over 50 corporate partners and 20 top mentors, Rana Daggubati, film actor-cum-serial entrepreneur, who promotes Anthill Ventures, said.

“The programme will also help them raise funding of up to $1 million via Anthill and its co-investors’ network,” Prasad Vanga, Founder and CEO of Anthill Ventures, said.

“The selected start-ups will connect with Anthill’s global market access channels. They will benefit from a well-thought-through marketing and sales and distribution strategy to capture market share in the urban market in the country,” he said.

