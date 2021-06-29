AP HC extends stay on PCB notices to Amara Raja Batteries till July 12

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has extended the interim suspension of orders of directions of AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to Amara Raja Batteries Limited to close its manufacturing plants for violation of its provisions.

Following a hearing in the High Court on June 28, while extending the stay of operation of APPCB notices, it posted the matter to July 12 for further hearing.

In a regulatory filing with the BSE, the company said it has been working closely with APPCB officials to resolve the matter in the interest of all stake holders.

More HC stays APPCB notice to close Amara Raja Batteries plants

It may be recalled the APPCB had issued notices of closure to Amara Raja Batteries for closure of the company’s plants situated at Karakambadi, Tirupati and Nunegundlapalli Village in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh.

It further stated that “We would like to reiterate that the company has always placed the highest priority on the environment, health and safety of its workforce and communities around it. We take this opportunity to once again thank our stakeholders who reposed faith in us, and we will continue to strive to meet all their expectations.”