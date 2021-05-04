API supply concerns from China fuel Alembic Pharma’s global prospects

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The Covid-led supply disruptions of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) from China last year has proved to be a blessing in disguise for Alembic Pharma.
The API revenues of the Indian drug major during fiscal 2020-21 jumped by 35 per cent following international buyers’ preference for ‘China-plus-one’ strategy to secure key medical inputs.
API shortage after Chinese supply disruptions early in 2020 had triggered concerns across the markets for a possible shortage of the raw materials.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Pranav Amin, MD, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, “This (API supply disruptions from China) gave an impetus to our API business globally. After second half of the year, Chinese were back in the market and there was competition again. (But) we had secured some markets with existing customers, who adopted a China-plus-one strategy to reduce their dependence on China. They were looking for pharmaceuticals suppliers from India.”
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020-21, Alembic’s API business grew by 38 per cent to ₹214 crore, while for the full year, it was reported at ₹955 crore, up 35 per cent from previous year. API is a key raw material for drug manufacturing.
Amin expects to maintain the momentum in the current fiscal, too. “We’d like to compete with better pricing and for more FDA approved facilities. There is still opportunity for good Indian suppliers in the global market,” Amin said.
Even as Alembic opened a parallel front to China, the company isn’t worried about what may prompt to become a ‘price-war.’ “We don’t have any load on pricing. We realised that compliance and supply is equally important. Buyers want quality and right documentation,” he added.
During the fiscal, the company’s international formulations business grew by 19 per cent to ₹2,942 crore, while US generics business grew by 9 per cent to ₹2,163 crore. But the company saw a sharp surge in the non-US International Formulations business in Australia, Canada and Europe besides some parts of Brazil, by growing 57 per cent to ₹779 crore during the fiscal.
Alembic will continue to focus on its R&D for new product development with its eyes on US market. “About 80 per cent of our R&D spend is targeted to the US market. And within that we have all products including ophthalmic, oncology, oral solids, injectibles, etc. We need to have a large-enough portfolio to tap new opportunities,” he added.
Alembic spent ₹670 crore or about 12 per cent of its annual revenues of ₹5,393 crore for fiscal 2020-21.
The consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March, stood at ₹251 crore (₹225 crore). Quarterly revenues grew by 6 per cent on year at ₹1,280 crore for the period under review.
On annual basis, the company’s consolidated net profit stood at ₹1,178 crore (₹829 crore). Revenues for the year stood at ₹5,393 crore (₹4,606 crore).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...