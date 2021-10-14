APM Terminals Pipavav loads 100th LPG rake within 10 months of ops

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
APM Terminals Pipavav said on Thursday it has loaded its 100th LPG rake within 10 months of operations through LPG rake handling facility set up jointly with Aegis Logistics.
The port has provided a dedicated DFC-compliant rail line for safer and faster evacuation of LPG since the operationalisation of the rake handling capacity became in January this year, thereby reducing dependency on road movement, the private port operator said in a release.
APM Terminals Pipavav is one of the few ports in the country that has LPG rail siding within the port that can accommodate placement of full rake that carries approximately 1,200 MT of LPG cargo which is equivalent to 66 gas tankers on road, it said.
“Evacuating the 100th LPG rake in such a short span of time is testimony of our operational excellence. The technology advancement enables automatic rake handling reducing manual intervention thereby improving cargo turnaround time,” said Jakob Friis Sorenson, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav.
With robust LPG demand envisaged, the port believes that faster evacuation of LPG through rail route would provide a quick and an environment-friendly alternative for the companies importing LPG, he said.
Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation are the major importers of LPG.
A gateway port for containers, Ro/Ro (passenger cars), liquid and dry bulk cargo, the port caters to the northwest region of the country from Gujarat.
It is connected to north and west of the hinterlands via rail and road network.
The port is a part of the APM Terminals global terminal network and its current annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million TEU containers, 250,000 passenger cars, 2-million metric tons of liquid bulk and 4-million metric tonnes of dry bulk.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...