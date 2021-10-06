Apollo Hospitals launches centre of excellence in critical care

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday launched the Apollo Centre of Excellence in Critical Care (ACECC).
The ACECC will harness digital technology to create an integrated network of eICUs providing `world-class' critical care not just across the Apollo Hospitals network, but also in partnership with non-Apollo units in India and abroad.
“Critical illness leads to millions of deaths each year. However, critical care faces challenges due to factors such as lack of prioritisation, co-ordination, timely identification and availability of basic life-saving treatments,'' Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said in a release.
The ACECC would go beyond Apollo Hospitals to forge partnerships with non-Apollo units, both public and private, to add value and make it a win-win for patients, doctors, nursing homes and hospitals across India, he added.
The ACECC will comprise digital technology enabled Critical Care Units (CCUs) having standard protocols and operating procedures (SOPs) supported by smart solutions. This will enable expansion of the critical care network through e-ICUs using Tele-health and Apollo Connect. It will also focus on evidence-based protocols, training, and capacity building of critical care specialists.
Apollo Hospitals is currently the `largest' critical care provider in India, with over 25 per cent of its in-patient bed capacity designated for critical care, the release added.
