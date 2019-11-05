Apollo Tyres net dives 43% on slowdown

Tackling water in the time of climate change, floods and drought
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Hit by weak performance in the domestic market, Apollo Tyres reported a consolidated net profit of ₹83 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, down 43 per cent against ₹146 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Net sales declined to ₹3,926 crore (₹4,192 crore).
While the company’s European operations reported a single-digit growth in revenue, both in the second quarter and in first half of the fiscal, the Indian operations’ (standalone) revenue was impacted by the slowdown in the domestic market, especially in the original equipment segment, Apollo Tyres said.
“Amidst challenging market conditions across the automotive sector in India, we did see positive volume growth in the replacement market, both in passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle tyre segments in India,” Onkar S Kanwar, Chairman, said.
European operations have also reported positive volume growth, on the back of exemplary test results for winter and all-season tyres by leading auto magazines, for both Apollo and Vredestein brands, he said.
For the six months ended September 30, the company reported net profit of ₹225 crore, against ₹398 crore in the same period last fiscal. Net sales for the period stood at ₹8,198 crore (₹8,442 crore).
Shares of Apollo Tyres closed at ₹180.25 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, down 2.91 per cent from the previous close.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) registered a loss of ₹574.45 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20 as against a loss of ₹81.16 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
The company informed the stock exchanges on Monday that it recorded a net loss of ₹574.45 crore and GRM (gross refining margin) of $0.68 a barrel. GRM was at $4.41 a barrel in Q2 2018-19. (GRM is the difference between the price of crude and the end products such as diesel, petrol, etc.)
The company attributed the low GRM in Q2 this fiscal to the refinery shutdown following a minor landslide on the premises during the monsoon period.
NCC Ltd has posted a lower profit of ₹80.04 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, against a profit of ₹125.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, on a standalone basis.
The Hyderabad-based construction major registered a steep fall in total income at ₹1,802.32 crore (including other income) for the second quarter against ₹3,137.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Berger Paints India reported an over 72 per cent jump in standalone net profit to ₹174 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Standalone net profit in the corresponding year-ago-period stood at ₹101 crore.
Revenue from operations during the period under review saw a near 8 per cent jump to ₹1,430 crore.
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd reported ₹399.31-crore consolidated net loss for the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company had reported a consolidated profit of ₹279.17 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2018.
The JSPL group’s total income declined to ₹8,939.47 crore in the quarter under review against ₹9,982.25 in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...