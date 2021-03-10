Aqua Security raises $135 m in Series-E funding

Aqua Security, an Israeli cloud-based cyber security solutions company with R&D centre in India, has raised $135 million in Series E funding led by ION Crossover Partners. This puts Aqua’s valuation of over $1 billion.

The firm has set up a research and development centre in Hyderabad in 2019 with 50 people. “We are going to double our investment in India in 2021, making the India centre the fastest growing R&D centre for Aqua this year,” a company statement said.

“The funding round included broad participation from Aqua’s existing investors, including M12 – Microsoft’s venture fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Insight Partners, TLV Partners, Greenspring Associates, and Acrew Capital,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.