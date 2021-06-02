Aragen Life to partner Global Biopharma, unveils new brand identity

A sustainable brew that cheers
Aragen Life Sciences, formerly known as GVK Biosciences, a contract research, development and manufacturing organisation, officially marked its transition to a new brand identity.
Partnering with life sciences companies around the world over the past 20 years, Aragen is eyeing growth in the outsourced discovery, development and manufacturing services sector across both large and small molecule platforms.
Coinciding with its 20 year history and an incoming global investor, Goldman Sachs, Aragen unfolded the new brand.
Manni Kantipudi, CEO of Aragen in a statement said “With an aspiration to be a partner of choice to the life sciences industry, we started humbly 20 years ago. With strategic partnerships and investments over the years, a new investor in the company, and a renewed focus on our customers and solutions, we are ready to take the next leap.”
“With this renewed energy and focus, the 3,100+ strong employee base of Aragen, spread across seven sites in India and overseas, with a pool of over 400 PhDs, is ready to continue to serve our existing and new customers in this market,” said Chief Operating Officer, Sudhir Singh.
Established in 2001, Aragen now serves over 450 customers worldwide across multiple modalities and therapeutic areas.
The global Pharmaceutical CDMO market, valued $ 160.12 billion in 2020, is expected to reach $ 236.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5%, during 2021-2026, as per a report by Mordor Intelligence.
