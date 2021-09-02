ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel commissions 6 mtpa pellet plant in Odisha

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has doubled its pellet making capacity at Paradeep in Odisha to 12 million tonnes with the commissioning of the second unit of 6 mt per annum on Thursday.

The expansion will make the pellet complex the largest single-location unit in India and take the company’s national pelletisation capacity to 20 mtpa, including 8 mtpa at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Dilip Oommen, CEO, AMNS India, said the commissioning of the second pellet plant at Paradeep will contribute to India’s aim of achieving domestic steel production capacity of 300 mt in the coming decade.

The company made the plant operational despite the challenges of the past 18 months, he said.

AMNS India is also in the process of setting up a greenfield steel plant in Odisha, he said.

Wim Van Gerven, COO, AMNS India, said the plant will help produce superior quality direct reduced iron grade pellets for domestic steel production. It also supports the company’s longer-term plans to grow its national steel production to 30 mtpa.