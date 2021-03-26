ASCI partners with Future brands for study on depiction of women in Indian advertising

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in collaboration with Future brands will be kickstarting an exhaustive and immersive study to look into various gender narratives proliferating in Indian advertising and come up with insights for brands and agencies to move towards more responsible advertising.
The manner in which women are often portrayed in ads has been a subject of intense debate over the years and the self-regulatory body is hoping to partner with stakeholders to come up with ways to nudge the industry towards more progressive gender narratives.
GenderNext, expected to be released in September, will be backed in terms of insights and funding from brands such as Nobel Hygiene, ITC-Vivel, Kellogg, Colgate, Diageo, Eureka Forbes and Mondelez.
Subhash Kamath, Chairman, ASCI, said: “As a self-regulatory body, ASCI wants advertisers to embrace more responsible advertising. The idea is to not just limit ourselves to being a complaints management body, but also bringing in thought leadership in various areas to enable advertisers to navigate through complex issues and focus on creation of positive advertising.”
Kamath said the study will focus on unravelling gender narratives in advertising, in line with cultural shifts in society and then come up with “actionable insights” to help advertisers and ad agencies to focus on “progressive, culturally-relevant and aspirational gender portrayal” in their ads.
Manisha Kapoor, Secretary General of ASCI, said, “A multi-enquiry framework will be adopted for this comprehensive study. To begin with, there will be a semiotics and cultural decode of Indian advertising over time, across categories and regions. In addition, we will seek opinions of various stakeholders such as advertisers, ad agencies, creators, policymakers and gender experts. We expect GenderNext to be a seminal reference study on the depiction of gender in advertising.”
Ad clinics will also be conducted across 10 centres with consumers for their views and feedback on gender depiction in advertising. The study will focus on portrayal of women in ads in multiple categories such as personal care, beauty and fashion, gadgets, automobiles, financial institutions and education, among others.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...