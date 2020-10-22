Ashish Gupta to succeed Steffen Knapp as the Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday said that Ashish Gupta, currently head of Sales Operations at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, will be taking over as the director of the Indian operations for the company from November 1, 2020.

He will be succeeding Steffen Knapp, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, who has been leading the operations since August 2017. He will be completing his tenure as the director for the Indian operations on November 1. He will be moving forward for his new international assignment within the Volkswagen Group, the company said in a statement.

During his tenure, Knapp has relentlessly worked towards strengthening brand Volkswagen in India, created a focused vision and mission of reaching a 3 per cent market share within the next five years, the company said.

“Knapp has significantly contributed towards redefining the brand positioning for India, improving the sales and after-sales service operations, building a strong and profitable network, and laid the foundation for a unique Volkswagen customer experience. He has also prepared the brand for the next wave of India 2.0 cars, which we will witness in 2021,” it added.