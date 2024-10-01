Ashok Leyland, a leading truck and bus maker, has signed an agreement with Germany-based FlixBus, a global inter-city bus services operator.

Through this partnership, FlixBus’ operating partners will gain access to Ashok Leyland’s chassis and comprehensive after-sales support, enabling smooth nationwide operations.

“Our products, designed with innovative technology, offer a superior total cost of ownership, maximising profitability for our customers,” said Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland.

Since its launch, FlixBus India has transported over 300,000 passengers and experienced a sixfold increase in revenue within its first six months of operation. After successfully establishing operations in South India, connecting major cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, FlixBus plans to expand its fleet and network to additional regions.

“FlixBus is dedicated to making intercity bus travel in India more accessible, sustainable, and passenger-friendly. This partnership with Ashok Leyland aligns with our mission to offer efficient, high-capacity travel solutions while empowering local operators through advanced technology, Surya Khurana, MD of FlixBus India said

With our rapid growth in passenger numbers and revenue, we are eager to build a network that meets the highest standards of safety and comfort, he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit